Big Brothers Big Sisters graduates celebrate achievements in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Teenagers enrolled in a South Florida youth mentorship program celebrated their graduation in Miami Beach.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami celebrated its graduating class of 2019 at the New World Symphony, Tuesday.

The organization helped 150 teens overcome life adversities by pairing them with an adult mentor.

Former Miami Heat forward Shane Battier and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber congratulated the teenagers.

They were given more than $1 million in scholarships as a reward.

