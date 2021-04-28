Bicyclist transported to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Coconut Grove

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A bicyclist had to be transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash that has shut down U.S. 1 in Coconut Grove.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue personnel were called to the area of South Dixie Highway and Southwest 27th Avenue at around 3:45 p.m., Wednesday.

According to police, the bicyclist was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Traffic is backed up to Interstate 95, and drivers should seek an alternate route while investigators work the crash scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.