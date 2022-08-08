MIAMI (WSVN) - A bicyclist was injured after they were struck on the street.

The incident occurred on Northwest First Avenue and 23rd Street at Miami’s Wynwood section just before 2:30 a.m., Monday.

Officials said a 64-year-old woman was transported to the Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver fled the scene and police are now looking for the driver.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

