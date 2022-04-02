MIAMI (WSVN) - A bicyclist was transported to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Miami.

Authorities arrived to the scene located on the intersection of Northwest 12th Avenue and 59th Street around 6:07 a.m. Saturday, and found a 64-year-old man who had been hit by a vehicle that remained on the scene.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

