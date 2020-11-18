Bicyclist taken to hospital following hit-and-run in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after he was struck in a hit-and-run in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Friends and neighbors of the victim said he was trying to get to a Subway at a shopping center in the area of Ives Dairy Road and Northeast 15th Avenue, Wednesday night.

The hit-and-run was captured on Bill Wright’s home surveillance camera. It shows a light-colored car striking the bicyclist as he tried to cross the street.

“I saw a guy on a bicycle coming from the left side, and I see a white car turning from the right, ran him over and kept going, hit-and-run,” Wright said.

The man then ends up face up on the street as the light-colored vehicle flees the scene, the video shows.

Good Samaritans could then be seen getting out of their vehicles and rushing to aid the victim.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics transported the man to Aventura Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

7News cameras captured the man’s mangled bicycle laying on the sidewalk.

Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating the collision as a hit-and-run.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.