Bicyclist swipes package from Hialeah Gardens home

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Gardens package thief was caught in the act on a home surveillance camera.

Cameras caught the crook outside the Hialeah Gardens home near 113th Street and 88th Avenue on Wednesday as he rode his bicycle past the house. He then could be seen returning a few minutes later.

The subject jumped the gate and swiped the package before fleeing.

The homeowner said the crook is known to circulate her neighborhood.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.