Bicyclist killed by driver in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist has died after being struck by an SUV in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene near Northwest 167th Street and Second Avenue, around 6 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene of the crash where air rescue crews and FHP troopers could be seen.

The driver behind the wheel stayed on scene.

FHP continues to investigate.

