Bicyclist killed by driver in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist has died after being struck by a car in North Miami-Dade.

Fire rescue crews responded to the scene along U.S. 441 near Interstate 95 and Northeast 155th Lane on Wednesday morning.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene of the crash where air rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol troopers could be seen.

The driver behind the wheel stayed on scene.

FHP continues to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.