HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist was killed following a hit-and-run in Homestead.

Surveillance video showed the bicyclist riding along North Krome Avenue on Sept. 4.

He was hit after veering into the travel lanes. The man died at the scene of the impact.

The truck that hit him, a dark-colored Ford F-150, did not stop after the crash.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

