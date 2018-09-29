Bicyclist hospitalized following hit-and-run crash in Coconut Grove

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - City of Miami Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a possible hit and run collision in Coconut Grove.

Eighty-five-year-old David Hertizig was cycling on his way to work when, police said, he was struck along Southwest 37th Avenue and Charles Terrace, Monday morning.

Hertizig was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition after suffering a broken shoulder, hip, ribs and pelvis, among other injuries.

His daughter, Amie Hertizig , is now hoping he pulls through.

“He’s suffering profoundly right now,” she said. “We want him to survive this and have some more life.”

Police believe the person that struck Hertizig may have been driving a blue Jaguar.

If you have any information on this collision, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

