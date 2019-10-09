Bicyclist fatally struck in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A bicyclist has been struck and killed by a car in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along Northwest 27th Avenue and 11th Street just after 7:30 a.m., Wednesday.

We are currently on the scene of a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and a truck at NW 27th Ave & 11 St. NW 27 Ave between 11 & 14 St have been shut down in both directions while detectives investigate. Avoid area. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/mui95bptyt — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 9, 2019

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several officers and troopers could be seen investigating on the roads directly underneath the Dolphin Expressway.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to heavy traffic delays.

