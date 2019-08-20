Bicyclist fatally struck by train in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist has been struck and killed by a Virgin train in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene along North Dixie Highway and 33rd Street just before 7:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Witnesses said the man tried to beat the oncoming train but did not make it in time.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

7News cameras captured the man’s mangled bicycle near the side of the road.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to traffic delays.

North Dixie Highway remains open but part of 33rd Street has been shut down.

