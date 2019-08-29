Bicyclist fatally struck by car on Venetian Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a bicyclist was fatally struck by a car on the Venetian Causeway.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene along the westbound lanes of the causeway at around 8:30 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said a 40-year-old woman died from the impact of the crash.

UPDATE: The entire causeway has been shutdown. Seek alternate route. https://t.co/PFF1ilcNn9 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 29, 2019

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where investigators could be seen taking pictures of the bicycle.

The driver reportedly stayed on scene after the crash.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as the causeway remains shutdown in both directions.

