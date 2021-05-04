Bicyclist dies after being struck by Maserati in SW Miami-Dade hit-and-run

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist has died after he was struck in the street by a hit-and-run driver in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The hit-and-run happened Tuesday morning in the area of Southwest 172nd Avenue.

According to police, a bicyclist was traveling eastbound on Southwest 200th Street when he was hit by a Maserati and died on impact. The driver fled, but was found close by shortly after.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the hit-and-run.

