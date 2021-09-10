MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver responsible for striking and killing a bicyclist in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

The victim was struck by a vehicle along Northwest 20th Street and First Avenue, just before 3 a.m., Friday.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for the driver who fled the scene.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

