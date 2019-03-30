Bicyclist airlifted after crash near Miami Shores Country Club

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a bicyclist to the hospital after they were struck by a car in Miami Shores.

According to Miami Shores Police, the victim was hit while riding northbound along the 100th block of Biscayne Boulevard, near the Miami Shores Country Club, Saturday morning.

The crash left the bicycle’s back wheel damaged and the gray four-door sedan’s windshield cracked.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

