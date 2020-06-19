Best Roofing teams up with Pantry of Broward to provide food to hungry families

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There are still plenty of people in South Florida who are struggling to feed their families, and one particular company is stepping up to help a food bank.

Best Roofing workers arrived in a vintage V.W. van filled with food and drinks at the Pantry of Broward near Northwest Third Avenue and Sixth Street in Fort Lauderdale.

They partnered with the charity to hold a food drive after seeing the rising needs of people in South Florida due to the pandemic, especially the elderly.

Kiana Enrique, Best Roofing’s spokeswoman, said, “We did this to be able to provide to the senior citizens and grandparents that are maybe having a little more trouble than we are.”

Michelle Barthole, the program director for Pantry of Broward, said, “They really came through for us. All that they’ve done is really gonna help the community and the people we serve, and we are so grateful and thankful for them.”

Best Roofing also donated a check for $1,000.

