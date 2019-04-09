Best Buddies member sworn in as North Bay Village city official

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A member of the Best Buddies organization has been sworn in as a North Bay Village city official.

At Tuesday’s city commission meeting, the city swore in Colleen Moriarty as their new City Administration Clerk.

Moriarty has been a part of the organization for more than 20 years.

“It means a lot to me,” Moriarty said. “It means I have somewhere to go every day, and it means I have a work that I really am happy and excited to be in.”

Best Buddies helps secure jobs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

WSVN is proud to be a sponsor and supporter of the organization.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.