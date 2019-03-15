Best Buddies Friendship Walk to kick off at downtown Miami park

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is set to take place in downtown Miami this weekend.

More than just a way to stay active, the walk raises more money and awareness for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities than any other friendship walk in the world.

And it’s more than a walk. The event will also have a fun family festival and lunch.

It all starts Saturday at 8 a.m. at Maurice A. Ferré Park, at 10th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

