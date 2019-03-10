Benefit held in Naples for Miccosukee officer killed in Alligator Alley crash

NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — A benefit held in Naples raised money for the family of a Miccosukee Police officer who was killed in an Alligator Alley crash.

The Fallen Officers, part of the the Robert L. Zore Foundation, teamed up with Naples Boat Rentals on Sunday to create a barbecue fundraiser at a marina to raise money for Sgt. Steven Greco’s family.

Greco died in a wrong-way collision along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 75, right before exit 27 in West Broward, Feb. 16.

Authorities said 32-year-old Curtis Woolwine II was going west in the eastbound lanes when his 2016 Chevrolet collided with Greco’s 2016 Dodge Charger.

Crews airlifted Greco to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died. He was 40 years old.

The fallen officer left behind a wife who is nine months pregnant with their first child.

Greco’s family set up a GoFundMe page to help cover expenses. To help out, click here.

