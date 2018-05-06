Benefit dinner held for Stoneman Douglas High supporters

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A benefit dinner was held for those who have shown support in the aftermath of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

The Broward Education Foundation hosted the celebration Saturday night as a way to give thanks to those who donated their time and money to help in the aftermath of Feb. 14’s mass shooting in Parkland.

The event was hosted at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, which kicked-off with a cocktail reception and silent auction.

Guests were then served dinner and danced the night away. Stoneman Douglas students also performed during the benefit dinner.

