Ben Gamla South Broward in Plantation may be in danger of losing charter

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Ben Gamla South Broward in Plantation may be in violation of a state statute regarding school safety.

Just last week, Broward County Public School Board members voted to revoke Davie’s Championship Academy of Distinction’s charter after they failed to have a safe school officer on campus for the first day of school.

On Tuesday, a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to Ben Gamla South Broward, located along West Sunrise Boulevard, after school administrators failed to develop a long-term plan to ensure an armed, trained security guard, officer or deputy would be on campus during school days.

School Board members plan to meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to vote on whether the school will keep their charter or have it removed.

The state law requiring authorities on campus was enacted after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Ben Gamla South Broward does have a contract with Plantation Police for officers to respond to the campus, but as of Monday, no officers have signed up to cover the shifts the school needs.

Debra Klein, Chair for Ben Gamla Charter Schools released a statement on Tuesday afternoon:

“Ever since our school opened a decade ago, Ben Gamla South Broward has always made the safety and security of our students a top priority. This year, we contracted with the Plantation Police Department to provide officers on special detail. Plantation PD was unable to provide an officer for some of the dates listed in the contract. We immediately contacted the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), and BSO is on-site today. We also have a contract with a School Security provider who will provide coverage as soon as Broward Schools approves it. As always, the safety of our students, teachers, and staff is our number one priority. We look forward to continuing to providing an unparalleled education in a safe and nurturing environment for our students.”

