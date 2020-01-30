Beloved Clydesdale horses in South Florida to meet fans

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - These horses have been seen in Super Bowl ads for years. Now, persons can get up close to the fan favorite.

He’s iconic. He’s infamous. He’s in South Florida.

“Their size is just unreal,” said Clydesdale handler Lane Soendker. “This is Merlin. He’s 19 hands high, weighs over 2,000 pounds.”

Merlin is one of the Budweiser Clydesdales.

“To be a Budweiser Clydesdale, you have to have five traits: you have to be bay in color — which is the brown arm, you have to have four white legs, you have to have a white blaze, a black mane, tail, and you’ve got to be a gelding.”

Merlin has been in many nationwide Super Bowl commercials.

“They represent so much tradition and heritage and stand for the quality of Budweiser and our company,” said Budlight Vice President of Marketing Andy Goeler.

The Budweiser team is in South Florida hosting numerous private events to give fans an up close and personal view of the horse, something, they said, brings them a sense of purpose.

“People come out, and you just see a big smile on their face,” said Soendker. “Kids are just in awe looking up at him ’cause they’re so big. It gives us a sense of pride.”

Merlin and his friends will be all across South Florida until Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.