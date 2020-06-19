Bell Meade Island ‘party house’ frustrating residents

MIAMI (WSVN) - The coronavirus pandemic has residents of Bell Meade Island fed up and frustrated.

The problem? Parties packed with people blatantly disobeying social distancing guidelines and more.

And it appears little can be done to put a stop to it.

Miami’s Belle Meade Island is a secluded, quiet paradise.

Rita Lagace said, “It was just a wonderful place. It was so quiet, peaceful.”

It was peaceful, until neighbors said what they call the “pandemic party house” opened for business.

They said at least three nights a week this waterfront mansion turns into a nightclub.

When asked how many people are at the parties, Rita said, “Hundreds. Hundreds! No one has a mask on. It is like a joke!”

Neighbors have been complaining about the loud music you can hear all the way down the street and the amount of traffic, with fancy cars like Lamborghinis going in and out.

Miami Police have shown up dozens of times.

The parties are hidden behind the walls, but if you look closely, you can see people dancing at night and even during the day.

Lagace said, “They were dancing, women with bikini things. They dance on the roof. They have massages out there! It is crazy. It is like another world.”

Residents are fed up and said they’ve complained to police, the city of Miami and to Airbnb where the home is listed for $3500 a night.

Jeri Zaiack, a neighbor, said, “It is like having a night club. At the last party, the people were actually showing their telephones like they bought a ticket. It is like the South Beach scene where people are lined up outside to get in.”

Joel Key, a neighbor, said, “They advertise the house as a party house.”

At the bottom of the Airbnb listing, it says “Great party space but has to be arranged in advance with additional fee for any parties, so we can provide security and other services needed.”

In a picture taken by a neighbor, you can see one of the security guards at the entrance.

Walter Vandersypt, a neighbor, said, “It is obvious it is a business. Last weekend I was surprised to see very, very young people there.”

7News showed up to the house looking for the owner. He never came out and didn’t answer the phone.

But Airbnb was quick to respond to 7News and said the house has been permanently removed from their website under their “party house policy.”

The City of Miami sent the owner a letter on Wednesday, saying, “As you are well aware, the property located at 7301 Belle Meade Island Drive has been violating the laws of the state of Florida and the city of Miami. The city has attempted numerous times to stop the illegal behavior, with code and police officers having to appear at the property. But the activity continues.”

The city attorney threatened a lawsuit to stop the parties.

Vandersypt said, “Is the police going to come every time there is loud music? Makes no sense. Something has to be done by the city one way or another.”

“It’s a horror show,” Lagace said.

The City of Miami said they plan to sue if the issue isn’t resolved within the next 10 days.

