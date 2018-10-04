CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News anchor Belkys Nerey was among four award recipients at a ceremony in Coral Gables honoring women in media.

Nerey was awarded the Thelma Gibson Award of Excellence on Thursday. The Miami-Dade Women’s Chamber of Commerce bestows the honors annually to recognize their founder and other female trailblazers.

Honorees at the ceremony, held at the Coral Gables Woman’s Club, were singled out for promoting leadership, excellence and business development among corporate and professional women.

The other three recipients were former CBS Miami anchor Michelle Gillen, radio personality Jade Alexander and longtime Miami Herald reporter and columnist Bea Hines.

