Belen Jesuit, Zumpano celebrate opening of Gian Zumpano Aquatic Center

MIAMI (WSVN) - Belen Jesuit Preparatory School is celebrating the opening of a new aquatic center honoring the life of a deceased alumnus.

The school and the family of Gian Zumpano announced the opening of the Gian Zumpano Aquatic Center.

Zumpano, who graduated from the school in 1986, passed away in his sleep at the age of 22.

Zumpano also battled gran mal epilepsy.

The cutting edge Olympic-sized swimming complex at the school will be blessed and inaugurated on Wednesday.

“This wonderful undertaking by Belen and the Zumpano family celebrates the life of our brother who touched so many,” said Joseph I. Zumpano, Zumpano’s brother. “From its spiritual and architectural designs, to the philanthropic role it will play in the community, the Gian Zumpano Aquatic Center is a symbol of the Belen Jesuit values that Gian embraced.”

Zumpano and all of his brothers swam for Belen. His younger sister also swam for Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart.

