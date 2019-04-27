Beer bandit arrested after targeting Miami gas station for 2nd time

MIAMI (WSVN) - An illegal beer run led to a man’s arrest at a gas station in Miami, and employees said this isn’t the first the first he’s targeted the business.

Cameras captured the subject kicking and pushing one of the doors at the convenience store of the Valero gas station along Northwest 79th Street, off Interstate 95, just before 6 a.m., Saturday.

But the doors would remain locked, because Arlynx Bruno, the clerk on duty, had caught the man stealing a 12-pack of beer and ensure he would not flee with the merchandise.

At one point, the perpetrator is seen using a beer bottle to pry the door open, to no avail.

“He tried to break left door, right door, left door, right door, and he say, ‘Oh, guy. You got me today! You got me today! ‘” said Bruno.

Bruno said he recognized the thief, because last week he stole beer from the store.

Bruno said the crook got away, but this time the clerk was ready for him.

“Today again, he come again when the customer come inside, and then he try to take the beer and then get out. I lock him inside,” said Bruno.

Despite the thief’s attempts at opening the doors, they remained shut, at least until Miami Police units arrived and put him in handcuffs.

The man smiled at 7News cameras as two officers took him away.

“This guy is terrible! He’s terrible! Very terrible!” said Bruno.

In his wake, the beer bandit left behind a mess at the store and caused damage to the doors, but Bruno said he’s happy with how his morning shift ended.

“Thank God the police got him,” he said.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.