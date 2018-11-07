Beckham Group faces hurdles prior to moving forward with MLS stadium

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami voters supported David Beckham’s plan for Major League Soccer to come to South Florida, but there is still plenty work ahead for the group.

The ‘yes’ vote in Tuesday election is a major score for Beckham’s MLS soccer stadium. Although Beckham celebrated the big win Tuesday night, there are still hurdles that the group needs to overcome before the stadium plan can move forward.

If the complex go up in Miami, it’ll be built where the Melreese Country Club currently is located. The club is also the home to the first tee program.

Soccer fans gathered at a public party held by the Beckham Group Tuesday night after the votes came in and showed that the public indeed wanted MLS in South Florida.

The vote means that the city can make a lease deal for city land without a competitive bidding process. At this point, the city manager and the Beckham Group will discuss the details of a lease for public land.

Once that’s done, the lease will have to be approved by four of the five commissioners to continue with the plan.

At least one commissioner said without a competitor bidding process, he cannot support any project on the land.

“I said it before. If they want to build a stadium, buy the land to build it,” said Commissioner Manolo Reyes. “I don’t think that we in Miami, we should be giving our parks for people to establish private businesses there. But if we were gonna do it, we should go through the process, and the process requires competitive bidding.”

Those who play golf at Melreese Country Club had hoped the project would find another location.

