HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters rescued a reptile from a fire in Hialeah.

At around 1 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to a house fire that broke out near the 800 block of East 37th Street.

Crews got straight to work putting out the blaze and clearing the smoke. That’s when they found a bearded dragon.

According to officials, the cause of the fire was due to a power line issue.

No one was hurt. The bearded dragon is doing OK Tuesday evening.

