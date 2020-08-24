Beachgoers in Hallandale Beach deal with high hazard conditions

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Lifeguards at beaches across South Florida are keeping an eye out for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Laura.

At around 10 a.m. Monday, Hallandale Beach lifeguards raised a red flag at the shore.

The beach remains open but beachgoers must use caution.

“We’re keeping everybody at waist-deep today, we’re not letting anybody venture out,” said Ocean Rescue Captain Joe Taylor. “We recommend no swimming actually, but if people want to venture out it’ll be waist-deep only because of the south winds, rip currents and rough surf.”

Florida escaped the storm’s path but rainy and windy conditions could be felt throughout South Florida.

7News cameras captured above-average waves along the shoreline.

“We could close it if the conditions don’t warrant out at this point, you know, we’re allowing people to walk and recreate and just get out of the house,” said Taylor.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.