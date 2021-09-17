FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Beachgoers got a first-hand look at a herd of manatees in Fort Myers over the weekend.

The herd was seen at Lover’s Key on Sunday.

Video captured by Renee Verriello shows the manatees in the water as bystanders looked on.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, the manatee mating season usually begins in April and goes until November.

