Beachgoer finds over $1.5 million worth of cocaine on Florida beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A beachgoer made quite the find this weekend.

According to Chief U.S. Border Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin, the cocaine was found in Palm Beach over the weekend after it washed ashore.

Martin said the package contained 65 pounds of cocaine and is valued at over $1.5 million.

Officials said the drugs were turned over to Border Patrol custody.

