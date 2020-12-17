Beachgoer finds 25 packages of cocaine washed ashore in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A beachgoer in Palm Beach came across an unusual find over the weekend.

U.S. Border Patrol officials said a good Samaritan found 71 pounds of cocaine washed ashore and notified local authorities.

Twenty-five packages of cocaine were taken into the custody of border patrol agents.

Over the weekend, a Good Samaritan discovered 71 pounds of cocaine washed up in Palm Beach, FL & notified local authorities. Border Patrol Agents responded & took custody of the 25 packages of cocaine, valued at nearly 1 million dollars.

According to acting Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin, the cocaine is valued at nearly $1 million.

