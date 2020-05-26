Beaches in Broward County reopen with restrictions

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Despite the rainy weather conditions in South Florida, residents are heading back to the beaches in Broward County as they reopen for the first time in months on Tuesday.

The beaches in Fort Lauderdale opened for the first time in approximately two months, and dozens headed to the shore.

“I’m smiling. You can’t see it, but I’m smiling from ear to ear,” said beachgoer John Gillen.

Some of those who headed to the beach early Tuesday morning said they have been waiting so long for this day to come.

“Since March 16th, but who’s counting?” Gillen said.

“I’ve been waiting on this for quite sometime,” said beachgoer Ken Kelly. “I jog down at the beach every morning, and it’s nice to finally, actually go out on it. I wish it was a few days earlier to enjoy Memorial Day, but with the rain I guess it didn’t matter.”

Broward County beaches will be open from sunrise to sunset where visitors can jog, swim, kayak and paddleboard. No sunbathing or laying out on the sand will be allowed.

“I’m glad the beaches are open,” said Kelly. “I think we can all be responsible and keep our distance. It’s a big, wide-open space so just be respectful of others, and I think we’re going to be fine.”

“I know some people aren’t happy with this limited reopening, but let’s be happy that we at least have now the opportunity to enjoy the water, enjoy the stroll on the sand and what have you,” said City of Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy.

Hollywood’s Broadwalk has been open for a few weeks but now those on the broardwalk can head towards the ocean for a swim as well.

“I just hope people follow the rules,” said jogger Alfredo Barrerio. “I mean, there’s a bunch of rules, but it’ll be OK in a couple of weeks.”

The rest of the restrictions are as follows:

No umbrellas, canopies, chairs, loungers or coolers allowed.

No group or organized sports including, but not limited to, volleyball, soccer or football.

No group gathering or events of more than 10 people.

Individuals must maintain a minimum six feet of physical distance from others at all times, except between members of the same household or group.

Municipalities will have the ability to enact stricter requirements, and as with all other aspects of this emergency order, municipalities are authorized to enforce the requirements of this order.

The same rules apply on Hallandale Beach, Dania Beach and Deerfield Beach.

“It’s beautiful, so it’s nice to be able to enjoy it,” said beachgoer Adam Slone. “The mornings are not that busy, so it’s kinda nice.”

Experts urge beachgoers to continue safety practices in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s important to get out anywhere you can to get some fresh air, to get some sunshine and, of course, there you’re less likely to pick up any germs from anybody else, but we still have to social distance,” said Dr. Stephen Leatherman with Florida International University.

Later Tuesday morning, City of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and Broward County Mayor Dale Holness spoke at a joint media briefing on the reopening of beaches, hotels and gyms.

“It’s a great day in Broward County,” said Holness.

“Please do not ignore these policies. It could cause the COVID virus to rebound,” said Trantalis. “If that happens, we may have to slow further reopenings and reconsider the steps that we’ve already undertaken, and no one wants that.”

Beaches in Miami-Dade County are still scheduled to reopen on June 1.

