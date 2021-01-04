BCPS working to fix glitch in system on students’ first day back to class

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A high-tech glitch disrupted classes for Broward County students who returned to online classes on Monday.

Many students could not log on for classes on their first day back to virtual learning.

The district reported intermittent internet access. They said they do not know how long the issues with the internet will last.

Staff is working to determine the cause of the problem, according to the district.

The district said they are also keeping parents updated via emails.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.