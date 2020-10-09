BCPS welcomes first batch of students for in-person learning since the start of the pandemic

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The first batch of Broward County students returned to campus for the first time in months. The students’ return comes after multiple cases of COVID-19 were reported by Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

The first day back is different than in years past.

On Friday, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie visited Fox Trail Elementary located at 1250 S Nob Hill Rd. in Davie.

Runcie welcomed students back and toured the school grounds to ensure all safety measures were in place.

Classrooms have been equipped with hand sanitizers and personal protective equipment (PPE) and desks have been placed six feet apart.

Signage has also been placed all across the campus to remind students to social distance and to keep themselves clean.

7News spoke with some parents on their thoughts on the first day back and they had mixed reviews.

“I’m on the fence,” said parent Marie Patino. “I think that they’re taking the precautions that they need to take, and, you know, we’ll see how it goes.”

“It’s kind of nervous, but, you know, my son is happy to go back to school,” said parent Ana Marte. “A little bit different, but it’s happening.”

7SkyForce HD captured the moment students got off their school bus at McArthur High School and were greeted by staff in full PPE.

Before heading to tour schools, Runcie inspected the school buses to ensure they were clean and in accordance with the safety measures put in place.

Runcie spoke with 7News about what the district plans to do if a student contracts COVID-19.

“They will be assessed per the county’s assessment guidelines they provided for us, so we’ll handle everything on a case by case basis to see what level of closure will be necessary should any cases arise — could be classroom-based, could be multiple classrooms, it may be an entire school for a few days,” he said.

The schools are also equipped with an isolation room where students who exhibit symptoms will be housed to be assessed.

Runcie is set to tour several other schools throughout the day.

