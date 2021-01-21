BCPS to provide COVID-19 vaccine to employees 65 years old and older on Saturday

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools is teaming up with the Florida Department of Health to vaccinate employees 65 years old and older.

Officials announced that eligible employees have received emails from the district with information on the location and how to schedule an appointment. Employees must register by 9 a.m. Friday.

Employees who complete the registration form will need to present their government ID and their BCPS ID to get the vaccine.

The vaccine distribution will take place on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’re grateful to the Department of Health – Broward for partnering with our District to offer this opportunity to our older employees, as we continue to petition state and federal officials to recognize all teachers and school staff as essential employees who should be prioritized for vaccination,” said BCPS Superintendent Robert W. Runcie in a statement.

Miami-Dade is also holding an event this weekend to vaccinate employees 65 years old and older. For more information on that event, click here.

The full release from Broward Schools can be read below.

