FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sunshine State is showing significant progress in the fight against COVID-19. Now, South Florida schools are looking to rework some COVID-19 protocols for classrooms.

The Broward County Public School Board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday. On the agenda, they plan to discuss face coverings.

Recently, while strongly encouraging the use of masks, the school board approved for high school students to have the option of whether or not they want to wear them.

The mask mandate was kept in place for elementary school students because they were too young to get vaccinated.

On the heels of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approving Pfizer’s two-dose shot for children ages five to 11, that mandate will now be revised.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho recently announced high school and middle school students can opt out of wearing masks.

