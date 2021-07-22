FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The transition for the top spot of Broward County Public Schools continues.

The school board will meet to find their new superintendent to replace current Superintendent Robert Runcie.

There are two candidates being considered for the role: Dr. Robert Schiller and Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

Schiller is from Stewart, Florida. He is an education consultant and has been for about 13 years.

Cartwright was the superintendent of the Oshkosh Area School District in Wisconsin in 2018. She was a superintendent in Orlando from 2003 to 2018.

Both candidates will be asked about four questions each on Thursday.

The focus of their interviews is how they plan to guide the school district to the full-time superintendent.

“It’s really preparing, recovering from COVID, right now because we’re starting to get into that recovery period and continuing throughout the year on that and then preparing the district for your next superintendent,” Cartwright said.

Schiller’s interview will be held later Thursday afternoon.

Runcie was arrested for lying to a grand jury back in April. He has since pleaded not guilty.

The school board will interview candidates who have applied for the job, but they can also choose to interview other qualified individuals already employed by the district.

Whoever they choose will work on an interim basis to start. They will hold the position for about a year until the school board finds a permanent replacement.

