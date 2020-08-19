BCPS Superintendent Runcie shows what classrooms look like on the first day of school

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s time for back to school and Broward County students will not be heading back to the classroom, but instead, to their computer screens.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie made a stop at a Davie elementary school, Wednesday morning.

7News crews got the chance to attend the tour of Nova Blanch Forman Elementary School located at 3521 Davie Rd.

Runcie walked with the crew through empty hallways — not what people are used to seeing on the first day of school.

Teachers had the opportunity to conduct virtual teaching from home or from their classroom.

About 50% of the teachers chose to work from home, while the other 50% decided to work from their classroom.

Runcie talked about how hard they have been working over the summer to get ready for e-learning.

“We’re seeing the kids online,” he said. “We know some of them are going to have some challenges as we try to work through computer and tech problems that they may have, but I want to encourage every parent, any family, if you’re having any issues, our principals, administrators, our staff — they’re here at our schools. They’re there to take your calls and help you work through any issues or challenges or questions you may have.”

Runcie said there would be regular weekly check-ins to monitor how things are going, so that they will be able to properly reassess the plan in October to see if it is safe, at that point, to open campuses to students.

