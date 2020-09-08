BCPS Superintendent Runcie announces steps to be taken to welcome students back to classrooms

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie announced the steps that need to be taken to welcome students back to the classrooms.

The school board has been hosting several meetings nearly every two weeks to evaluate the possibility of reopening classrooms in the county.

The earliest schools could possibly reopen, according to the latest update, would be in October.

On or around Sept. 22, a workshop will be held for school administration officials. Here, they will discuss the state of the county.

There a number of criteria that must be met in order for the district to properly reopen.

If officials decide that they are in a place where they can start the process of reopening schools, some time in October would be the intended date.

As of Tuesday, COVID-19 cases have continued on a downward trend.

“Over the past 14 days, ending with data through last Friday Sept. 4, what we’ve received from the Broward County Department of Health, in which we get our data, Broward County remains in phase one of reopening,” said Runcie. “We must be in, at least, phase two prior to bringing our kids back to school. We must also consider four additional gating criteria in addition to the phase that the county is in. These are criteria that we deem extremely important for reopening our campus — those are: disease regression, the ability to manage the spread, health system capacity and district safeguards.”

The district said they are mindful that they need to work with the counties north and south of them — Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties — at some capacity to ensure that all three areas are trending in a good direction.

Miami-Dade County is now sending out newsletters to parents asking them to rate the K12 program that their students are using for virtual learning.

