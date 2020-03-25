BCPS Superintendent Runcie announces changes during virtual town hall

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The superintendent of Broward County Public Schools held a virtual town hall to discuss ways the district will make sure students stay connected to their classrooms.

Superintendent Robert Runcie said Wednesday that online learning will resume on March 30.

The county will also increase the number of breakfast and lunch feeding sites beginning March 30 from nine to 47 schools, Runcie said.

Comcast will offer discounted internet under their “internet essentials” plan for families who don’t have access. The plan will be free for 60 days and will then cost $9.95 per month.

Runcie said the county will also be donating gloves and masks to local health institutions.

“This is a crisis we haven’t seen for generations, so it’s unchartered waters for us,” Runcie said. “We’ll make mistakes. We will fix them, and we will move forward. I ask everyone to give us some patience and yourselves some patience and grace, as well.”

Runcie also announced a second distribution of computer devices on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for parents who were unable to get them. Location details will be announced soon.

