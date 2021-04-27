BCPS Superintendent Robert Runcie releases statement following arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie has released a video with his first statement since his arrest.

The video message was released on Tuesday morning.

“Last week, after two days and many hours of testifying to the grand jury, I received an indictment,” he said. “It accuses me of making a false statement.”

In the video, he expressed gratitude to those who have reached out to him to offer support and expressed concern.

According to the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution, the case against Runcie appears to hinge on questions surrounding another case, that of former Broward Schools Technology Chief Anthony Hunter.

Officials said Hunter was accused of steering equipment contracts toward an acquaintance.

Runcie’s attorney has previously said the charges were political, and they intend to enter a plea of not guilty.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.