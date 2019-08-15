BCPS Superintendent Robert Runcie addresses charter school security concerns

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety commission held a meeting for the second day in a row discussing security concerns for charter schools in the county, but this time Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie showed up to clear the air.

On Thursday morning, commissioners gathered together at the BB&T Center in Sunrise to listen to Runcie and ask him questions concerning the issue that there are up to 29 charter schools in Broward County that may lose their state-required armed security guards by Friday.

Runcie disagreed with the claim and said the number of charter schools not in compliance is much lower.

He said there was one charter school that did not have an armed security guard on campus and is currently working with the school board to take steps into closing the school down.

“In fact, we sent one letter informing a charter school that they’re not in compliance and that we will move to revoke their charter because of not having a safe school officer on site yesterday,” said Runcie. “I do not have the authority to revoke a charter because a school does not have a long-term sustainable plan.”

The school in breach of the law was not identified.

Commission member Ryan Petty said, “If we’ve learned anything from February 14th, it’s that we should err on the side of caution, and I think that you … sending a strong message, and I think it would just take one, just revoking the charter from one school … I think that would send a strong message.”

Runcie said the process to revoke the charter for that one school will begin early next week.

Commission members also asked the superintendent to follow up with the other 28 charter schools to clarify what their long-term plan is moving forward and if they will have a guardian, officer or deputy on campus daily.

