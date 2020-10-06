BCPS Superintendent conducts final inspection as schools prepare to welcome students Friday

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Schools Superintendent gave his schools a final inspection before welcoming students and staff back to campus.

Superintendent Robert Runcie visited Hollywood Park Elementary on Tuesday and got a tour with the school’s principal, Antonio Lindsay, to find out what safety measures are in place for the upcoming school year.

“Everyone has been really working overtime since the summer to continue to get prepared,” Runcie said.

The district will welcome students back on campuses starting Friday.

“We’ve been stockpiling supplies and resources to make sure we’re ready, not only the items that you see here, but also additional personal protective equipment (PPE) and other support as needed,” Runcie said.

Lindsay showed Runcie some of the specific safety measures put in place.

“In the buildings, we have signage on the floor indicating that we need to ensure that we continue to stay six feet apart,” said Lindsay.

Another new component is isolation rooms, where students exhibiting symptoms will go.

“We have that restroom which is only for students that are in the isolation room,” Lindsay said.

For the first time ever, each school will have at least one nurse.

“Many schools will have two or more nurses,” Runcie said.

If a COVID-19 case becomes present, Runcie said everyone in that school will be notified.

“They wouldn’t be able to come back to school until they have at least two negative tests,” Runcie said.

Teachers will be tasked with teaching those students in the classroom as well as those online simultaneously.

One instructional coach said this will be a challenge, but one she feels she’s prepared for.

“It’s a learning curve, but we have already climbed the hill and now we get to actually explore and shine on the things that we’ve learned over the last four months,” she said.

The district implemented a staggered start, so the first batch of students will return to campuses on Friday. The remaining students will return the following week.

