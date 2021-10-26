Broward County Public Schools is set to have a major meeting on masks.

On Tuesday, school board members will review their mandatory mask mandate for students and teachers.

They previously agreed to relax the district’s mask policy if the positivity rate for COVID-19 dropped below an average of 3% over a 10-day period.

Data released on Friday showed a seven-day average of 2.9%.

The district already incurred fines of more than half a million dollars for violating the state’s anti-mask mandate.

