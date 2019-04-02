BCPS School Board retains Superintendent Runcie’s annual evaluation during meeting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the Broward County Public School Board decided to keep Superintendent Robert Runcie’s annual evaluation during a workshop meeting.

The Tuesday meeting was held at BCPS headquarters, at 600 SE 3rd Ave., in Fort Lauderdale, after a March 5 vote where members voted to keep Runcie, 6-3.

At the meeting, some school board members suggested changing the annual evaluation of the superintendent to a semi-annual evaluation.

“We all have an opportunity to hold his feet to the fire over whatever issue is burning within our district, or across this district, that matters,” School Board Member Heather Brinkworth said.

On March 5, school board members heard from hundreds who wanted to know what they should do when it comes to Runcie, who has taken a beating since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018.

“Personally, I would recommend that we do an interim evaluation for Superintendent Runcie within the next eight weeks,” Broward School Board Member Lori Alhadeff said. “I also recommend to my colleagues that we reinstate an interim evaluation on a yearly basis.”

Many parents have called for Runcie to resign, but after hundreds spoke both for and against Runcie resigning, the school board voted to keep the superintendent.

Max Schachter, who lost his son in the MSD shooting, said after the March 5 vote, “This murderer accumulated 124 acts of disciplinary violence. One-hundred and twenty-four! That’s inexcusable! No child should be given 124 second chances.”

“Let him finish the task,” a man said at the March 5 meeting. “Let him continue doing that outstanding job that he’s already done.”

“We think the leadership is strong. We believe in Superintendent Runcie. We believe in you,” a woman said at the March 5 meeting.

The school board decided that they will not have an interim evaluation, and they will keep with the annual evaluation.

“So when we make a decision as the board, and I don’t get my way, does that mean I keep trying through different processes, and this is what I feel like. I feel like this is another attempt to kinda backdoor overturn a decision we made to keep Mr. Runcie as the superintendent,” School Board Member Rosalind Osgood said.

“We are a school district, and we must get back to discussing education,” School Board Member Laurie Rich Levinson said.

The school board also has a strategic plan, which are the educational goals for the school district itself.

The members said they will talk quarterly about how they are doing with the strategic plan, and therefore be able to give the superintendent feedback that way.

