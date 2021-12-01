FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have revealed what kind of information was taken following a data breach that affected Broward County Public Schools.

The security breach took place back in March.

Sensitive information such as dates of birth and social security numbers are now in the hands of hackers.

According to the district, the hacker tapped into the school’s data system between Nov. 12 and March 6.

The hackers publicly released private records they obtained.

The district notified those whose information was breached by email.

It remains unclear how many people were affected.

The district released a statement that read, “On June 29, 2021, further analysis indicated that the data accessed may include information relating to our self-insured health plan, including individuals’ names, dates of birth, social security numbers and benefits selection information.”

The school board is asking anyone who believes their information may have been compromised to check with all three credit bureaus, ask for your credit report and put a flag on your credit and to call Broward Schools Call Center at 1-855-545-1943 with any other questions.

The call center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

