FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tempers are flaring in a face mask fight as parents and school board members go at it over the mandate for Broward County Public Schools students.

The Florida Department of Education gave the county school board until 10 a.m. on Tuesday to respond to their most recent letter, which asked them to defend their decision on instilling the mask mandate in schools despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order to give parents the choice.

The school board responded and said they do not believe they are in violation and that they are well within their rights to issue these mandates in order to keep the students, faculty and staff safe.

“What we have stated to them is that we do believe that it is an overreach of their authority, that we are legally compliant, and we have respectfully requested that they rescind the order that has been placed upon Broward County Schools,” said BCPS Interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright.

At a meeting held on Tuesday morning, board members wanted to discuss getting the Department of Health into schools to administer testing, but that is not what the parents who showed up wanted to discuss.

Parents wanted to discuss the mask mandate that the district put in place for its students. Some parents could be heard banging on the doors as school officials held their meeting.

Several parents were removed from the meeting.

At Fort Lauderdale High School, there was another protest after a student was denied entry into her classes after refusing to wear a mask.

