BCPS releases virtual graduation plans for high school seniors

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools have revealed their virtual graduation plans for high school seniors whose ceremonies have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many high school seniors across the country have had no prom, but it looks like those in South Florida will have a graduation, but it’s not going to be what they would have normally expected.

“A lot of traditions we have been looking forward to since freshman year have been cancelled,” Broward Schools Student Advisor Beau Alexander Simon said.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie announced the changed plans to students in a video released Wednesday.

“Each graduation will be promoted and broadcast live on Beacon TV,” Runcie said. “Ceremonies will be streamed via YouTube with a live chat window. This way, you can invite your family and your friends, whether they’re here locally, across the country or live anywhere in the world. Our goal is to use technology to make your graduation personal and memorable.”

The virtual ceremonies will be held on Monday, June 15, to Sunday, June 28. The date for each school will be announced on Friday, May 1, and caps and gowns will be distributed in May.

“The district has worked to create and plan something that brings the characteristics of a traditional graduation into a virtual one,” Simon said. “It will allow us to make memories.”

. @browardschools will continue to monitor safety conditions in Florida around #COVID19 . If the situation changes and it becomes safe for our students to experience traditional on campus commencement ceremonies, I guarantee you, we will be the first to start planning. — Supt Runcie (@RobertwRuncie) April 22, 2020

In a Wednesday tweet, Runcie said the district would be open to allowing students to experience traditional commencement ceremonies, should it become safe to do so.

